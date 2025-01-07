Nick Carter Of Backstreet Boys To Perform In Doha
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Popular pop icon of Backstreet Boys Nick Carter is bringing his Who I Am 2024 Tour to Doha next month.
The American singer will perform live at Doha golf Club on February 20, 2025 with the doors opening at 6pm.
Fans will get a chance to croon to some of the Backstreet Boys classics and his solo hits as he takes the stage for an unforgettable night of music.
Tickets to the show are available on Q-Tickets and are priced at QR145 for general admission while the VIP tickets start from QR325 to QR 4,750 for 10 persons at VIP Gold Table.
Admissions are restricted to those above the age of 18 years only.
The Who I AM 2024 tour kicked off in October 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky with many more cities added in the following year.
The band is known for their iconic songs, 'Everybody', 'As Long As You Love Me', 'I Want It That Way', and 'Quit Playing Games With My Heart', among others.
