UN Figures: Over 5,600 Killed In Gang Violence In '24 In Haiti

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- According to UN Human Rights Office figures released on Tuesday on Haiti, at least 5,601 people were killed last year as a result of gang violence; an increase of over 1,000 from the total killings for 2023.

A further 2,212 people were and 1,494 kidnapped, noted the Office. In a statement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for the full implementation of the Security Council's sanctions regime, as well as the arms embargo crucial to preventing the of firearms and ammunition to the country.

"Weapons flowing into Haiti often end up in the hands of the criminal gangs with tragic results; thousands killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, essential infrastructure and services such as schools and hospitals disrupted and destroyed," Turk highlighted.

He warned that "These figures alone cannot capture the absolute horrors being perpetrated in Haiti, but they show the unremitting violence to which people are being subjected to."

The Office documented one of the most deadly and shocking incidents in 2024; at least 207 people were killed in early December in a massacre orchestrated by the leader of the powerful Wharf Jeremie gang in the Cite Soleil area of Port-au-Prince.

OHCHR said that many of the victims were older people accused of causing the death of the leader's son through alleged voodoo practices, adding that gang members mutilated and burned most of the bodies, while other bodies were thrown into the sea to erase evidence.

The Office also documented 315 lynchings of gang members and people allegedly associated with gangs on some occasions, reportedly facilitated by Haitian police officers in 2024.

In addition, there were 281 cases of alleged summary executions, involving specialized police units between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

The High Commissioner said "It has long been clear that impunity for human rights violations and abuses, as well as corruption remain prevalent in Haiti, constituting some of the main drivers of the multi-dimensional crisis the country faces along with entrenched economic and social inequalities."

Turk called on additional efforts from the authorities with the support of the international community to address these root causes of violence.

"Restoring the rule of law must be a priority. To this end, the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti needs the logistical and financial support it requires to successfully implement its mandate," he stressed.

Turk also called on the National Haitian Police, with the support of the international community, to strengthen its oversight mechanism to hold accountable police officers reportedly involved in human rights violations.

"The acute insecurity and resulting human rights crisis in the country simply do not allow for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of Haitians. And yet, deportations are continuing." He also called on all States not to forcibly return anyone to Haiti.

Haiti has faced, for many years, a crisis of poverty and severe food insecurity, political instability, violence and conflict between armed gangs and the police, especially since the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise by an armed group in July 2022. (end)

