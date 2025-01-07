Newly Launched Locality Studios Revolutionizes Local Advertising With Tailored Streaming And Broadcast Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With 71% of Americans preferring localized advertising content, custom local advertising solutions are critical for forging consumer connections

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality , the preeminent local solutions provider, announced today the launch of Locality Studios, a full-service studio dedicated to custom local advertising, providing partners with localized branded content production, local in-show integrations, and AI-powered custom creative solutions. Locality Studios will allow brands to increase relevance and awareness in all 210 U.S. designated market areas with locally produced content and local talent.

Locality Studios is partnering with Moroch Partners, a Dallas-based full-service independent marketing and communications agency, to produce locally focused branded content with local broadcast TV programming integrations and cross-platform media buys for a national gym franchise.

"From the research we executed this year; we proved that localizing content drives greater consumer engagement and enhances purchase intent. By combining localized content production with local broadcast integrations and locally targeted streaming video ads, we're enabling advertisers to forge authentic consumer connections within communities across any U.S. market," said Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality. "Locality Studios is more than a creative shop-it's a solution for brands to deliver local relevance and drive true results."

Locality Studios creates advanced creative solutions tailored for brands by:



Creating local video content for unparalleled consumer connection

Integrating brands into entertaining, informative, locally produced programming segments with hundreds of broadcast TV stations nationwide

Customizing the production of native video content that showcases real people and real stories in communities across the U.S. Leveraging Locality's AI-powered creative suite to generate and localize multiple bespoke video ads for brands at a lower cost with speed and efficiency

"Locality Studios unlocks new possibilities for Moroch's clients by integrating our localized content seamlessly into local programming," said Lyndsay Van Brunt, Senior Partner at Moroch Partners. "With their data-driven approach to blending localized streaming and broadcast video campaigns, we're able to connect with the communities in our clients' key DMAs in a more personal and meaningful way."

Locality Studios is now available for brands to blend localized messaging and creative content to craft more engaging viewer experiences. To learn more about Locality Studios, visit .

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local video solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both streaming and broadcast helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 150+ streaming publishers and 400+ local broadcast stations. Our team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit .

About Moroch Partners

Moroch is an agency that sees the world through a different lens. For over 40 years, we've worked with multi-unit marketers to help them get the most out of their markets. Through proprietary tools, deep data analysis and a boots on the ground mentality, we uncover the local insights that truly matter to our clients' bottom line. Seeing the world from the ground up rather than the top down gives our multiunit and franchise clients a clear advantage. We call this UpThinking.

