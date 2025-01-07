CASE Endorses Touchmath® Special Education Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Pioneer in Multisensory Math Education is Endorsed through 2028

TouchMath , a leading provider of multisensory math programs focused on serving students with disabilities and those struggling with math concepts, announces its endorsement by the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE). The CASE Executive Committee has designated TouchMath as a CASE-endorsed product, recognizing its effectiveness in delivering high-quality foundational math solutions to special education students and teachers.

The endorsement comes as TouchMath approaches its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of innovation in making mathematics accessible to learners of all abilities. The CASE endorsement process involves a rigorous evaluation of educational solutions, considering their impact on student achievement and alignment with proven, evidence-based special education strategies.

"Receiving the CASE endorsement is both a significant honor and a powerful validation of TouchMath's longstanding commitment to Special Education," said Sean Lockwood, CEO of TouchMath. "This endorsement reinforces what educators have known for decades – that our multisensory approach provides the structured, explicit instruction needed to help exceptional students build confidence and achieve success in mathematics. This recognition from CASE affirms our dedication to providing high-quality resources that support both special educators and their students."

The CASE endorsement specifically acknowledges TouchMath's commitment to maintaining physical manipulatives alongside digital resources, ensuring that students have access to concrete learning tools that support their understanding of mathematical concepts. This Concrete–Representational–Abstract– (CRA) approach aligns with research-based best practices in special education instruction.

TouchMath's explicit, multisensory approach has been proven effective through extensive research and widespread classroom implementation. "TouchMath's systematic approach to teaching mathematical concepts through tactile, visual, and auditory pathways has resulted in remarkable success in helping students grasp foundational skills and progress to more complex mathematical understanding. The TouchMath methodology has had a transformative impact on the academic achievement of exceptional students and students struggling with foundational math," states Dr. Chelsi Brosh, TouchMath Chief Innovation Officer.

About TouchMath

TouchMath is a leading provider of explicit, multisensory math programs designed to help students of all abilities understand foundational and abstract math concepts. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has been a trusted resource for educators over the past 50 years, offering a comprehensive suite of instructional materials, professional development services, and digital resources. Aligned to state and extended standards, TouchMath is widely used in special education programs and as a supplemental math solution for Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions.

About The Council of Administrators of Special Education

The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) is an international professional educational organization affiliated with the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC). Members are dedicated to enhancing the worth, dignity, potential, and uniqueness of each individual in society. The mission of CASE is to provide leadership and support to members by shaping policies and practices that impact the quality of education.

