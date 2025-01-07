Anewhealth Announces Retirement Of CEO John Figueroa And Appointment Of President Brian Adams As Successor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An accomplished executive and entrepreneur with deep experience in the healthcare space, Figueroa will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and continue to support AnewHealth in this role

CLEVELAND, OH and MOORESTOWN, NJ, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnewHealth, a national pharmacy care management provider that improves healthcare outcomes for people with complex, chronic medical needs, today announced the retirement of CEO John Figueroa and the appointment of President Brian Adams as his successor, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Upon retiring as CEO, Figueroa transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and continues to support AnewHealth in a strategic capacity. Adams, now President and CEO of AnewHealth, has also joined the Board of Directors.

Adams has led strategic oversight of the organization since its establishment in 2023 with the merger of ExactCare and Tabula Rasa HealthCare. In his new role, Adams will continue to lead AnewHealth in continuing to optimize care for people with the most complex, chronic medical needs and improving outcomes for the healthcare organizations who support them through the delivery of innovative pharmacy care and medication-related solutions.

“Brian is an outstanding leader with a growth-oriented vision, a deep commitment to innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional care to our patients,” said Figueroa.“He has provided executive leadership to AnewHealth through a critical time of growth and transformation, leading the organization to establish a strong presence in the market. Under his guidance, I am confident AnewHealth will continue to redefine pharmacy's impact on both healthcare consumers and the organizations that care for them.”

Adams has broad executive management experience that involves strategic planning, business performance optimization, corporate finance, innovation and growth, and integration for mergers and acquisitions. He has spent most of his career with organizations serving vulnerable patients, beginning in the hospice space. In 2011, he joined CareKinesis PACE pharmacy-now part of AnewHealth's comprehensive suite of solutions-as it began serving its first clients. Most recently, Adams served as President of AnewHealth and, prior to that, President and CEO of Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

“AnewHealth is unlike any other organization in our industry, and I am honored to lead the company through this next phase of growth and transformation. It is a great honor to work with John Figueroa and I am thrilled he will remain focused on the business as Executive Chair,” said Adams.“We are doing remarkable work in the market, transforming healthcare delivery for the millions of people with complex medical needs who require more comprehensive pharmacy care to gain independence and live healthier lives wherever they call home. With our intense focus on innovation, we are committed to transforming healthcare and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is one of the nation's leading pharmacy care management companies that specializes in caring for people with the most complex, chronic needs-wherever they call home. The company enables better health and quality of life for patients while helping the healthcare organizations who support them improve key clinical and cost outcomes. Established in 2023 through the combination of ExactCare Pharmacy and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, AnewHealth provides a suite of solutions that includes comprehensive pharmacy services with national dispensing; proprietary science-based technology to optimize medication therapy; full-service pharmacy benefit management; and specialized support services for PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Today, AnewHealth cares for more than 110,000 people nationwide through strong healthcare partnerships with risk-bearing providers, primary and specialty care providers, kidney care and dialysis providers, home health organizations, and managed care plans. For more info, visit our website: anewhealthrx.com

