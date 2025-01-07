Kicking Off Its 40Th Year, Melissa Showcases Global Address Verification Solutions At CES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Melissa offers partnership and collaboration, supporting innovators with smart, sharp tools for data quality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As business and innovators descend upon the annual Consumer Show (CES) to learn more about the latest breakthroughs and trends in solving the world's biggest challenges, the challenge of data quality is pervasive across sectors and stakeholders.

Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and identity verification solutions, is set to exhibit at CES 2025 (booth #9417), kicking off its 40th year of data quality expertise. The company is highlighting its comprehensive data tools and services that ensure businesses maintain accurate, up-to-date contact information as a foundational asset for successful business operations, adding essential competitive value for CES exhibitors and attendees.

"Contact data accuracy and excellence make all the difference to overall business operations, marketing outreach, and product development based on actionable customer insight," said Ray Melissa, CEO, Melissa. "As we enter our fifth decade in the data quality game, Melissa has proven itself an expert partner in solving these challenges via smart, sharp tools that integrate into any number of business, CRM, and ecommerce platforms."

At CES, Melissa will feature its flagship Global Address Verification

service, designed to clean, validate, and standardize addresses for businesses and individuals in 240+ countries. Booth visitors can also try Melissa's Global Express Entry , powering web forms and CRM with type-ahead address autocompletion.

Melissa will also showcase seamless integrations

with leading platforms, including Shopify and Stripe. Attendees can use a QR code to explore Melissa's comprehensive integration page, demonstrating over a dozen off-the-shelf solutions that are ready to enhance any technology stack. These flexible tools are designed for easy adoption to handle the full spectrum of data quality needs.

Developers visiting Melissa's booth will benefit from complimentary credits to explore Melissa's developer portal and test its data accuracy tools. These easy-to-use resources enable testing without the need for advanced coding skills. Visitors can also access Melissa lookups

to verify names, contact data, and a variety of firmographic and demographic enhancements; data is available free of charge, via subscription services, or pay-as-you-go options.

"Nearly 20 percent of addresses entered online contain errors like typos, incorrect house numbers or postal codes, or formatting mistakes that don't conform to a country's postal regulations. Melissa's tools offer a better way to capture customer contact data from the moment it enters business systems and onward as it evolves through the customer lifecycle," added Melissa.

Melissa invites attendees to explore opportunities for customized solutions, tapping into its commitment to collaboration and fostering partnerships. To learn more or experience a demo of Melissa's global data quality tools and services, join Melissa at CES 2025 (booth #9417), January 7-10, 2025, or visit .

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit

or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Click here for more details about our booth at:



