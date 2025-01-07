BLAZE® POS Integrates With Sage To Streamline Accounting For Enterprise Cannabis Retailers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With this integration, cannabis retailers can complete daily accounting tasks with just a few clicks. The integration, facilitated by Alembic Computer Services, Inc.'s software connector, also provides detailed, store-level data across multiple states, empowering enterprise retailers to make informed decisions and scale effectively.

Completed purchase orders are seamlessly converted into vendor bills, with new vendors automatically added to the system. Daily sales and COGS data are mapped by product type and synced directly to Sage Intacct, ensuring accurate financial records while saving time and reducing errors.

Key Benefits of the Integration:



Simplify Daily Accounting : Automate transaction postings and reconciliations to streamline workflows.

Location-Based Insights : Offers detailed views of financial performance across individual stores. Compliance-Ready Reporting : Ensures accuracy and meets regulatory requirements.

"Cannabis retail enterprises face unique accounting challenges as they scale," said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE. "Our integration with Sage Intacct is a key part of our vision to empower enterprise cannabis retailers with seamless tools for managing their bookkeeping. By implementing automation, we're providing businesses with a faster, more efficient way to close their books, enabling them to focus on growth and delivering exceptional customer experiences."

This collaboration highlights BLAZE's commitment to providing innovative tools that meet the evolving needs of the cannabis industry.

For more information, visit the BLAZE + Sage Integration Page

About BLAZE®

Founded in 2015 by technology and cannabis entrepreneurs, BLAZE powers cannabis retail operations with intuitive technology solutions. The award-winning BLAZE software suite provides point-of-sale, delivery, e-commerce, mobile apps, and integrated payments to cannabis retailers across North America. Built for enterprise-level retailers, BLAZE continues to set the gold standard for customer service and innovation. BLAZE has ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024 and recently received the Kind Award for Best POS in Canada and a Cannatech Innovation Award for Scan to Shop.

