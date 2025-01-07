Neterra upgrades its card security standard to PCI DSS 4.0

(MENAFNEditorial) The global connectivity and telecommunications provider Neterra has transitioned to the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS 4.0) version. The company has implemented innovative methods for securing card data, ensuring that its customers’ sensitive information is better protected against threats.



“We not only meet the PCI DSS 4.0 requirements—we exceed them. For us, it’s an ongoing process to implement new security measures and ever more demanding standards by applying the best industry practices. This way, we invest in the future of our customers’ businesses, guaranteeing data privacy and services they can rely on,” said Svetoslav Nanchev, Chief Information Officer at Neterra.



PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is an international security standard designed to protect data during the processing, storing, and transmitting of payment cards.

The PCI DSS 4.0 version introduces significant updates compared to its predecessor (PCI DSS 3.2.1). One of the key improvements is the focus on real-time security, which includes new requirements for system monitoring and real-time anomaly detection, enhanced guidance on automating monitoring processes, threat detection, and more.



Additionally, PCI DSS 4.0 requires the use of modern cryptographic protocols and algorithms to protect data.



Neterra’s proactive approach to adopting the latest security standards demonstrates its commitment to providing secure connectivity solutions globally.





