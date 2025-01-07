SOCOTEC ACQUIRES NINYO & MOORE, DOUBLING ITS SIZE IN THE UNITED STATES AND STRENGTHENING ENVIRONMENTAL & INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Established in San Diego in 1986, Ninyo & Moore has built a sterling reputation over nearly four decades, specializing in geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, engineering geology, geophysics, hydrogeology, materials testing, and inspection services. Their expertise extends to soil and groundwater contamination assessment, site remediation, hazardous building materials assessment, industrial hygiene, and occupational safety. Ninyo & Moore's diverse client base spans both public and private sectors, including schools, hospitals, high-rises, utilities, contractors, developers, and architects.

The acquisition significantly enhances SOCOTEC's capabilities and expands its geographic coverage to include major states in the western United States; the company operates with 16 offices across California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Utah, and employs approximately 600 professionals – which brings SOCOTEC USA's total workforce to over 1,300 professionals, doubling SOCOTEC's size in the United States. In addition, the addition of Ninyo & Moore spearheads the introduction of two new 'pillars' to the SOCOTEC USA platform: Infrastructure and Environment. Infrastructure and Environment services already stand as two critical pillars of SOCOTEC's global offerings, representing over 40% of The SOCOTEC Group's revenue.

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group, stated: "The acceleration of our growth and the deployment of our full range of services in the US is one of our major strategic priorities in our 2028 Business Plan. Ninyo & Moore is a perfect fit for SOCOTEC USA that ticks all the boxes. With this acquisition, SOCOTEC aims to complements its existing service offering by expanding its capabilities into geotechnics, geophysics, material testing, and environmental services, thereby strengthening our overall value proposition for customers throughout the United States."

Nicolas Detchepare, CEO of SOCOTEC USA, added: "We are excited about the acquisition of Ninyo & Moore, which aligns perfectly with our strategy to grow our core construction and infrastructure services in North America. This partnership will allow us to leverage our mutual expertise, service offerings, and client base to foster additional revenues and cross-selling opportunities. From our first discussions, we were convinced about the great fit between our companies. Ninyo & Moore's impressive track record and expertise perfectly align with SOCOTEC's ambitions and vision for innovation and growth – we are proud to have doubled our team's size. Jeffrey Somerlot currently heading the firm's ATIC (Architectural Testing, Inspection and Certification) consulting division, and who has been part of SOCOTEC USA's leadership team for 20 years, will take on the leadership role for the Infrastructure and Environment activities within SOCOTEC USA and will steer this acquisition integration."

Avram Ninyo, founder of Ninyo & Moore, who joins SOCOTEC as President of Infrastructure, commented: "Joining forces with SOCOTEC marks an exciting new chapter, and we are thrilled to be bringing our proven technical expertise to a larger platform. With SOCOTEC's foothold across the country, we can continue expanding our offerings into new geographies. Additionally, being a part of the greater SOCOTEC network allows additional career opportunities and resources for all our employees. Our trajectory is poised for remarkable achievements."

Accompanying companies for 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent trusted third party in the fields of risk management, compliance, safety, health and environment in the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity, sustainability and performance of built assets, SOCOTEC is developing a range of services in testing, inspection and certification, from technical control, the group's historical expertise, to technical consulting and risk management services related to construction, infrastructure and industrial facilities. Its expertise enables it to support its private and public sector clients throughout the life cycle of their buildings and equipment in order to strengthen their sustainability.

No. 1 in construction inspection in France, No. 1 in geotechnical services and construction quality control in the United Kingdom and Italy, the group is a major player in TIC (Testing Inspection Certification) services in the Construction and Infrastructure sectors in Europe and the United States. The SOCOTEC group has consolidated revenues of 1.5 bn Euros and 55% of international revenues (45% of revenues come from France) with 250,000 clients. With a presence in 27 countries and 13,000 employees, it has more than 250 external accreditations, enabling it to act as a trusted third party in many projects.

In the USA, SOCOTEC offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across eleven service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Commissioning; (iv) Owner's Project Management; (v) Code & Planning; (vi) Testing & Inspection; (vii) Life Safety; (viii) Project Advisory; (ix) Economic Damages; (x) Dispute Resolution; and (xi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC now employs over 1,300 professionals in more than 30 offices.

