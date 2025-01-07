Brazilian Government Unfazed By Potential U.S. Tariff Hikes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian declared on Monday that it does not fear potential tariff increases on Brazilian products by US President-elect Donald Trump. Brazil's of Development, Industry, Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC) released this statement.



The government plans to maintain and deepen economic ties with the new US administration. Tatiana Prazeres, Secretary of Foreign Trade at MDIC, explained Brazil's trade deficit with the US.



She believes this deficit might keep Brazil off Trump's radar for tariff hikes. MDIC statistics show Brazil had a small trade deficit of $253 million with the US in 2024. Brazil exported $40.330 billion to the US and imported $40.583 billion in 2024.



These figures make the US Brazil's second-largest trading partner after China. The US ranks as Brazil's second-largest export destination and third-largest import source.



Prazeres highlighted the importance of trade balances to the incoming US government. She noted that the US surplus with Brazil should work in Brazil 's favor. The secretary shared these insights during the presentation of Brazil's 2024 trade balance data.







In addition, the Brazil-US Commercial Dialogue serves as a direct channel between MDIC and US trade departments. Prazeres believes this dialogue will strengthen commercial and economic relations between both countries.



The most recent meeting took place in September 2024. Strong connections between Brazilian and US companies also bolster economic ties. US subsidiaries in Brazil further reinforce this relationship.



Prazeres emphasized that significant inter-company flow should protect and privilege the trade relationship. The Brazilian government's stance reflects confidence in its economic relationship with the US.



It demonstrates a willingness to work with the new administration despite potential challenges. This approach aligns with the principles of free trade and economic cooperation between nations.

