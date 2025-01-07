Tial Takes A Big Sip: Ambev Divests Do Bem Juice Brand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ambev (ABEV3) recently signed an agreement to sell its juice brand Do Bem to Tial, a company specializing in fruit-based beverages.



This announcement emerged on January 6, 2025, as Ambev confirmed that the deal awaits approval from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The merger notification reached Cade on December 30, 2024.



Ambev integrated Do Bem into its portfolio in 2016. The brand quickly gained popularity due to its focus on natural ingredients and health-oriented products.



As consumer demand for healthier options grows, Ambev seeks to redirect resources toward other segments of its business by divesting this brand.



Tial, established in 1986, has built a reputation for producing drinks made with 100% natural ingredients. The company operates with an annual production capacity of 96 million liters and exports its products to various international markets.







By acquiring Do Bem, Tial enhances its product range and strengthens its competitive position in Brazil's beverage landscape.



While Ambev did not disclose the financial details of the transaction, the strategic implications are significant. The sale allows Ambev greater flexibility in investing across its remaining brands.



For Tial, acquiring Do Bem offers an opportunity to leverage the brand's established reputation and expand market share.

