Georgia Calls For New Elections In France Amid Political Crisis
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Georgia's ruling party has urged French authorities to hold new
elections, citing public dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel
Macron's leadership, Azernews reports.
“We have no intention of interfering in France's internal
affairs, but given that 61% of the French population supports
President Macron's resignation and 50% want the National Assembly
dissolved, new elections would be a good way out of this political
crisis,” stated the chairman of Georgia's ruling party.
This comes in response to France's earlier expression of concern
regarding parliamentary elections in Georgia, marking a notable
exchange of political criticisms between the two nations.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109062541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.