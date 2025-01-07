عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgia Calls For New Elections In France Amid Political Crisis

Georgia Calls For New Elections In France Amid Political Crisis


1/7/2025 6:11:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia's ruling party has urged French authorities to hold new elections, citing public dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, Azernews reports.

“We have no intention of interfering in France's internal affairs, but given that 61% of the French population supports President Macron's resignation and 50% want the National Assembly dissolved, new elections would be a good way out of this political crisis,” stated the chairman of Georgia's ruling party.

This comes in response to France's earlier expression of concern regarding parliamentary elections in Georgia, marking a notable exchange of political criticisms between the two nations.

MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109062541


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search