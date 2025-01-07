TABIB Announces Latest Status Of Those Injured In AZAL Plane Crash
Akbar Novruz
Six individuals (2 men and 4 women) who were injured in the
December 25 AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, are currently
receiving treatment at the New clinic in Baku, according to TABIB,
Azernews reports via local media.
A person who was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit
in a stable yet serious condition was later transferred to the
inpatient department after stabilizing. The individual underwent an
osteosynthesis operation for fractures in the left shin, right
clavicle, and right hand. Their condition is now described as
satisfactory.
Two other individuals, still under intensive care, are being
treated for head trauma, fractures, blunt chest trauma, and
pneumohemothorax. They remain on respiratory support and their
condition is deemed critical but stable.
Of the 14 people hospitalized following the crash, 2 have been
discharged for outpatient care, while 3 others remain under
treatment, all in satisfactory condition.
The crash, which occurred on the Baku-Grozny flight, tragically
resulted in 38 deaths, while 29 survived.
A State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was formed
to investigate the incident. President Ilham Aliyev later awarded
the deceased crew members the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan
and bestowed the Order of“Rashadat” of the 1st degree on the
injured crew members.
In a meeting on January 6 with the family members of the victims
and survivors, President Aliyev attributed responsibility for the
crash to representatives of the Russian Federation. He also
declared December 26 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.
