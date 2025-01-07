TABIB Announces Latest Status Of Those Injured In AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Six individuals (2 men and 4 women) who were in the December 25 AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, are currently receiving at the New in Baku, according to TABIB, Azernews reports via local media.

A person who was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a stable yet serious condition was later transferred to the inpatient department after stabilizing. The individual underwent an osteosynthesis operation for fractures in the left shin, right clavicle, and right hand. Their condition is now described as satisfactory.

Two other individuals, still under intensive care, are being treated for head trauma, fractures, blunt chest trauma, and pneumohemothorax. They remain on respiratory support and their condition is deemed critical but stable.

Of the 14 people hospitalized following the crash, 2 have been discharged for outpatient care, while 3 others remain under treatment, all in satisfactory condition.

The crash, which occurred on the Baku-Grozny flight, tragically resulted in 38 deaths, while 29 survived.

A State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was formed to investigate the incident. President Ilham Aliyev later awarded the deceased crew members the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan and bestowed the Order of“Rashadat” of the 1st degree on the injured crew members.

In a meeting on January 6 with the family members of the victims and survivors, President Aliyev attributed responsibility for the crash to representatives of the Russian Federation. He also declared December 26 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.