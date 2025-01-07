SHOOTING ON WFP CONVOY IN GAZA

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ROME/JERUSALEM

– The World Food Programme (WFP) strongly condemns the horrifying incident on January 5, when a clearly marked WFP convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, putting the lives of our staff at tremendous risk and leaving the immobilized.

The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli authorities. At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles.

Thankfully, no staff members were in this terrifying encounter.

This unacceptable event is just the latest example of the complex and dangerous working environment that WFP and other agencies are operating in today. Security conditions in Gaza must urgently improve for lifesaving humanitarian assistance to continue.

WFP urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives, and allow safe passage for humanitarian aid.