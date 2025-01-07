Ukraine Downs 28 Russian Drones, Another 10 Gone From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 28 Russian Shahed-type one-way attack UAVs and other types of drones, and 10 more veered off their intended course overnight Tuesday, January 7.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

From 19:30 on Monday, January 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air raid was repelled by Ukraine's aviation, air defense units, electronic warfare forces, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Tuesday, January 7, it was confirmed that 28 Shaheds and other types of drones have been downed over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions. No damage on was recorded on the ground.

Ten decoy drones disappeared from radars, causing no harm on the ground, while three of them flew back toward Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of January 6, the Russians have launched several groups of drones, and an air raid alert went off in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Photo: Sumy RMA