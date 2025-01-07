J&K Shootingball Team Participates In Junior Nationals
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -The J&K junior boys' Shootingball team has made a strong impact at the 45th Junior National Shootingball Championship in Kolkata, West Bengal. Over the course of three matches, the team secured one victory over Tripura.
The team, mentored by EIDI Gulzar Ahmad (Team Coach), consists of talented players Natiq Amin, Umar Abbas, Ahmad Abid, Mohammad Irham, Huzaif Nisar, Musaib Aashiq, Wahhaj Abduhoo, Ayan Bhat, Zaman Mudasir and Mir Mustafa. The player are all students of Oasis Educational Institute Nowgam.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sheikh Dawar, Secretary of the J&K Shootingball Association, congratulated the players and the team coach for their commendable performance and successful participation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Ahmed Taha Masoody Shines At World Pencak Silat Championship
J&K Claim 18 Medals At 1st Sarit Sarak Fed Cup
MENAFN07012025000215011059ID1109061876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.