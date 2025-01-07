Unikollect: The Collectibles Store Everyone's Talking About

(MENAFN- Pressat) Winchester, 07/01/2025 - In the world of collectibles, something exciting is happening. Unikollect, a fresh face in the market, is quickly earning a reputation as the go-to destination for pop culture fans and collectors. From iconic Nintendo plush toys, rare UK quad cinema posters, blind boxes and one-of-a-kind art toys, Unikollect is putting the joy back into the hunt for unique, high-quality collectibles that stand out in any collection.

“We started Unikollect because, honestly, we're collectors ourselves,” says Ross, founder of Unikollect.“We know what it feels like to find that one piece you've been searching for, and we wanted to create a store where every item feels special.”

Unikollect's growing catalogue includes officially licensed plush toys from fan-favourite franchises like Nintendo's Kirby, as well as rare designer art toys from Unbox Industries, a brand Unikollect is proud to exclusively represent in the UK. Movie buffs will love their collection of UK quad posters, featuring cult classics like American Psycho.

What sets Unikollect apart is its personal touch. Every product is handpicked with collectors in mind, ensuring quality, authenticity, and appeal.“We don't just sell products; we help people build collections that mean something to them,” says Ross.

Unikollect's user-friendly online store makes browsing and buying easy, whether you're pre-ordering an exclusive release or snagging the perfect gift for a fellow collector. And with plans to expand internationally, this small UK-based store is aiming to make a big splash on the global collectibles scene.

About Unikollect

To discover your next favourite collectible, visit Unikollect or follow us on social media at @Unikollect.