911 Cell Phone Bank Kicks Off 20Th Anniversary Celebrations

FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 911 Cell Phone Bank (911 CPB), an initiative of the Charitable Recycling Foundation, Inc., is thrilled to announce the commencement of its 20th anniversary celebrations in 2025. For two decades, 911 CPB has been at the forefront of providing essential support to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, offering free cell phones and service to those in need through various agencies across the nation.

In 2025, 911 CPB will spotlight one Support Organization per month, sharing inspiring stories of survival and resilience from victims who have directly benefited from these partnerships. This initiative aims to highlight the critical role that community support plays in transforming lives.

January's spotlight shines on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, a key supporter of 911 CPB's mission. Operating across 17 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada and Mexico, Six Flags manages 42 parks and 9 resort properties. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in providing life-saving benefits to over 250,000 victims over the past 20 years.

"We are immensely grateful to Six Flags for their dedication and support," said 911 Cell Phone Bank Director, James Mosieur. "Their contributions have made a significant impact in the lives of countless individuals, and we are proud to honor them as our Heroes of the Month."

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, 911 CPB encourages everyone to participate in #WearBlueDay on January 11th. By wearing blue, individuals can help raise awareness about human trafficking and show solidarity with victims and survivors.

To learn more about the partnership with Six Flags and read life-saving stories from victims, visit the 911 Cell Phone Bank's media pages or website at . Join the conversation and share your #WearBlueDay photos to help spread the message of hope and support.

