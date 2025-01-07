Iran aims to boost solar energy production with household systems, private investment

(MENAFN) The chief of the Association of Iranian Manufacturers and Suppliers of Products and Services (known as SATKA) has noted that if a five-kilowatt solar system is built in every home and one million families are supplied in this system, and debts are distributed for this aim, 5,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power will be manufactured yearly.



As declared by the energy minister on December 20, the capacity of Iran's solar plants will rise by 4,000 megawatts by the finish of the upcoming Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026).



Abbas Ali-Abadi stated that the power network of the nation is huge and with the yearly production and usage capacity of nearly 350 billion kilowatt hours of power, it has exactly the possibility for generating over 30,000 megawatts of solar power.



“We are trying to realize this potential with the cooperation of the private sector and we provide an attractive investment environment and a suitable market to attract investors to cooperate, while significant contracts have been concluded in this field since the beginning of the government”, the minister also noted.

