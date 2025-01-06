Bio-Active Peptide Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 4,450.0 Million With A 5.4% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bio-active Peptide Industry

Bioactive peptides are gaining attention in cosmetics for anti-aging and skin repair applications. States Fact. MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Bio-Active Peptide Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,642.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.The global bioactive peptide market is on a sustainable increase. Several factors are paving the way for this growth. These include the increasing acceptance of health and wellness among more people, rising consumer interest in functional foods and nutraceuticals, and progress made in peptide-based research as well as manufacturing. Bioactive peptides are preserved polypeptides composed of more than sixty amino acids. These are found in several food sources including animal, plant, and marine-based, each with its health benefits. The market is divided by Source (for example milk, eggs, plants, marine, and meat), Application (such as functional foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals), as well as Region.Bioactive peptides are attracting attention in the cosmetic world for their anti-aging effects. The demand is also highly fuelled by the increasing technological developments in peptide synthesizing and extraction processes as well as the rise in R&D expenditure. The increasing appeal for products with clean-label, natural ingredients, also plays to the advantageous factors of bio-active peptides. North America and Europe lead the market share, due to high level of awareness among consumers and enhanced healthcare system but regions in Asia-Pacific on the other hand, are enjoying tremendous growth in the market. Generally, the bioactive peptide market is expected to have sustained growth due to the wide applicability of the products in different industries.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights:Key Takeaways from the Bio-active Peptide Market Study:The global bio-active peptide market is projected to grow at 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 4,450.0 million by 2034. The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,807.5 million between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 23.9% in 2034. Predominating market players include Kerry Group plc, ASF SE & Seagarden ASMilk Peptides by type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 530.3 million between 2024 and 2034. Plant of bio-active peptide under by Source is expected to reach around US$ 1,210.3 million by 2024“Growing use of peptides in anti-aging and skin health products expands market opportunities,” says Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bio-active Peptide Market:The Key Players in the Bio-active Peptide Industry include ASF SE; Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.; Seagarden AS; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredia SA; Rousselot S.A.S.; FrieslandCampina Ingredients; Peptan; Kerry Group plc; CP Kelco USA, Inc.; Other Prominent PlayersCountry-wise Insights:How Do German Manufacturers Set Their Products Apart and Increase Sales?The US market is expected to reach US$281.0 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% until 2034. From 2024 to 2034, this market is expected to have an absolute opportunity worth US$493.1 million.The market for German bioactive peptides has also been driven by rising consumer confidence brought on by strict safety and regulatory requirements. However, only safe and superior bioactive peptide products are made available to consumers in Germany because to the country's strict regulatory structure, which is overseen by organizations like the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR). This degree of examination promotes confidence in the efficacy and safety of peptide-containing functional foods, medications, and supplements.The producers of these goods in Germany utilize the "Made in Germany" label as a way to indicate the quality and dependability of their goods and build their differentiation strategy on how well their products adhere to these regulations. In response to consumers' increasing desire for safe and efficient health solutions, they also emphasize clean labels, product transparency, and allergen-free products.The creation of novel peptide-based medicines that address predetermined therapeutic objectives like cardiovascular, immunological, and anti-aging is also a major emphasis of German manufacturers' strategy.What Qualifies the US as Another Important Bio-active Peptide Market?Thanks to tenacious and progressive research efforts that are producing a large number of bioactive peptide sources, the United States is now able to compete globally. The variety of uses for peptides is expanding as more and more distinct peptides are discovered in plants, marine life, and synthetic sources by American academic institutions and biotechnology firms.Because of the abundance of resources available for health-oriented research and development, these innovations contribute to the promotion of functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and personalized nutrition in the United States, where innovation is highly appreciated. Additionally, the rise in functional health supplements and preventative healthcare has affected consumers' propensity to use health-improving bioactive peptides.It is anticipated that the bioactive peptide market would grow, and American manufacturers are in a strong position to benefit from this growth because of an efficient technological infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment, especially from the FDA. Due to creative research, well crafted laws, and consumer demand, the United States is the most desirable place for the development and marketing of bioactive peptides.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Development by Market Players in the Bio-active Peptide Market:Kerry Group: In March 2024, Kerry Group plc announces the expansion of its bioactive peptide production facility in Ireland, aiming to meet growing demand in the European functional food market.FrieslandCampina: In Sep 2023, FrieslandCampina Ingredients partnered with a leading Dutch university to research the gut health benefits of milk-derived bioactive peptides.CP Kelco USA: In March 2023, CP Kelco USA, Inc. entered the bioactive peptide market with a new range of seaweed-derived peptides for gut health applications.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bio-active peptide market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Ready-to-Drink Collagen Beverages, Premix Powders), Sources (Bovine Collagen, Marine Collagen, Porcine Collagen, and Poultry Collagen), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Direct Sales) & Application (Beauty and Anti-aging, Bone and Joint Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Management)across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredient Market is expected to have grown from its 2024 estimate of US$20.21 billion to US$38.12 billion. 