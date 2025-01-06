Alecso Reviews Arab Nations' Experiences In Digital Learning

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 14th Alecso of Arab Ministers of Education in Doha discussed a wide array of critical topics in comprehensive education.

In the opening session, the participating countries delivered presentations about their diverse experiences in comprehensive education, along with the mechanisms of empowering teachers and enhancing their skills to keep abreast of the foremost digital advancements in the world.

HE Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, highlighted that the conference reviewed Arab nations' experiences in digital learning and serving students with disabilities. He stated that Qatar reviewed three foremost experiences on Sunday, primarily the Qatar Assistive Technology Center (Mada)'s experience, the services it affords to MoEHE's schools and cybersecurity curricula which are essential for all students, in addition to Fanar which is an Arabic adaptation of ChatGPT, wherein the content has been localised to incorporate a significant number of Arabic terms.

In collaboration with MoEHE and various other entities, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has successfully converted Fanar into Arabic language content, highlighted HE al-Nuaimi.

The conference is a unique platform that provides leaders operating in education with opportunities to share expertise, review successful experiences and explore the latest trends in the pedagogical field, in addition to forging effective partnerships with states and regional and international organisations in the field of education.

