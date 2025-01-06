Smart Pillbox Launches Healthbuddy App To Improve Medication Adherence

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FLORIDA, USA – Smart Pillbox, a pioneering health-tech innovator, launched its Smart Pillbox HealthBuddy App, designed to tackle the global challenge of adherence while empowering users with a seamless, tech-driven experience.

The Smart Pillbox HealthBuddy App redefines medication adherence by allowing users to organize as many medications as they need, set tailored reminders, and easily share adherence data with caregivers, all from a user-friendly interface.

Studies show that nearly 50 percent of medications are not taken as prescribed, leading to over $300 billion in avoidable healthcare costs annually.

This latest healthcare trend led to the introduction of Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a recognized service for monitoring therapy adherence, response, and outcomes data via connected devices.

The Smart Pillbox HealthBuddy App directly addresses these challenges, supporting users in achieving better health outcomes.

Key features of the HealthBuddy App:

1) Track Medications: Track multiple prescriptions, including dosages, timings, and specific instructions, all in one place.

2) Smart Alerts: Personalized notifications help users stay on track with their unique schedules.

3) Caregiver Connectivity: Share adherence updates with loved ones or healthcare providers for added support.

4) Real-Time Insights: Monitor health trends and make data-informed decisions for improved wellness.

5) Free to Use for a Limited Time: Experience the premium features without charge during the initial launch phase. (Regular subscription: $2.99/month.)

“We are committed to empowering individuals with tools and technology that simplify their routines and improve their overall health outcomes.” said andrew Blasy, CRO of Smart Pillbox.

The Smart Pillbox HealthBuddy App is now available for download on iOS and Android.

