DPRK Test-Fired New-Type Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jan 7 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), successfully test-fired a new-type intermediate-range ballistic missile, yesterday, with its top leader, Kim Jong Un, overseeing the event, the official report said, today.

After the missile was fired northeastward from a launching ground, in a suburban area of Pyongyang, the hypersonic glide vehicle, mounted on the missile, reached its first peak at the height of 99.8 kilometres and the second peak at the height of 42.5 kilometres, respectively, while making a 1,500-km-long flight, as scheduled at the speed, amounting to 12 times the speed of sound. It finally landed on the target waters in the open sea.

It is stressed that, a new compound of carbon fibre was used, in the manufacture of the engine body of the missile, and a new comprehensive and effective method, based on the already-accumulated technologies was introduced, in its flight and guidance control system.

Noting yesterday's test confirmed the effectiveness of the weapon system, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, called the development of the new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile a“linchpin” of the country's strategic deterrence.

“The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region, that can affect the security of our state,” the DPRK leader was quoted as saying.– NNN-KCNA