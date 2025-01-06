Brazil’S 2024 Exports Soar Despite China Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services reported record-breaking exports in 2024. The country achieved unprecedented export values to approximately 50 markets worldwide.



Notable destinations included the United States, Spain, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. This diversification underscores Brazil's expanding global trade footprint.



The United States emerged as a particularly strong for Brazilian exports. Exports to the U.S. increased by 9.2%, reaching $40.33 billion. This growth primarily stemmed from an increase in export volume rather than price.



Imports from the U.S. grew by 6.9%, totaling $40.58 billion. The trade balance with the U.S. showed a slight deficit of $0.25 billion. Several sectors contributed to Brazil's export success.



The automotive and aviation industries saw increased exports of automobiles and aircraft. Industrial equipment exports, including compressors and air pumps, also grew.







Agriculture and food sectors set records in exports of beef, pork, cellulose, iron, and fruit juices. The sugar industry experienced significant growth. Sugar and molasses exports reached 38.238 million tons, a 9.01% increase from 2023.



Export revenue from sugar rose by 4.63% to $18.614 billion. However, December 2024 saw a 25.2% decrease in sugar exports compared to December 2023.

Brazil's Trade Performance

Coffee exports also showed substantial growth. Total coffee exports reached 47.876 million 60kg bags, a 30% increase from 2023. Export revenue from coffee grew by 38.3% to $12.339 billion.



December 2024 saw a 15.2% decrease in coffee exports compared to December 2023, but revenue increased by 34.3%. Despite overall growth, trade with China faced challenges. Exports to China fell by 40.2% in December 2024.



For the entire year, exports to China decreased by 9.3%, primarily due to price drops. This decline highlights the need for Brazil to diversify its export markets further.



Brazil's total trade figures for 2024 remained impressive. Total exports reached $337.036 billion. Total imports amounted to $262.484 billion. The trade surplus stood at $74.552 billion, a 24.6% decrease from 2023 but still above government projections.



The Ministry set optimistic targets for 2025. They project exports to reach between $320 billion and $360 billion. Imports are expected to range from $260 billion to $280 billion.



The total trade flow is anticipated to be between $580 billion and $640 billion. Brazil's export performance in 2024 demonstrates the country's growing prominence in global trade.



The diversification of export destinations and growth in high-value sectors indicate a robust export strategy. However, challenges in certain markets like China highlight the need for continued adaptation and market exploration.

