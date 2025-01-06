Waystar To Present At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY ), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT. Waystar will provide a live webcast of the event on its Investor Relations website at

.

A recording will also be available on the site after the event.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at

waystar .

Investor Contact

Sandy Draper

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]

