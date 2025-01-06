Doctors In Kashmir Warn Against Unvented Gas Heaters

Dr Murtaza Ahmad, a doctor at the Directorate of Services Kashmir (DHSK), said that unvented gas heaters emit combustion byproducts like carbon monoxide, which can accumulate to lethal levels in poorly ventilated rooms.“Carbon monoxide poisoning is a grave risk associated with these heaters. The best way to prevent such deaths is to stop using unvented gas heaters altogether and switch to vented alternatives,” he said.

Dr Ahmad said that if unvented gas heaters are still used, they should only be operated in rooms with adequate ventilation and never in bedrooms, bathrooms, or enclosed spaces.“These heaters lack a chimney to vent harmful combustion products outside. As a result, toxic pollutants like carbon monoxide remain inside the room, posing a severe threat,” he explained.

Carbon monoxide, dubbed a“silent killer”, is undetectable by sight, smell or taste. Victims often become unconscious during sleep without realizing the danger. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions, are at greater risk.

Dr Showkat Ahmad from GMC Anantnag called for avoiding unvented gas heaters. He and other experts described telltale signs of suffocation, including small red or purple splotches in the eyes, face, and neck and petechial haemorrhages in the lungs. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, slow heart rate, hoarseness, sore throat, confusion, loss of consciousness, nosebleeds and visual changes.

“Prolonged exposure to CO can cause symptoms such as headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion. In severe cases, it can be fatal,” Dr Showkat said, adding that nitrogen dioxide, another byproduct of combustion, can irritate the respiratory system and worsen conditions like asthma.

Dr Irfan, another doctor at DHSK, said carbon monoxide is produced when fuels like gas, oil, coal, or wood do not burn completely. In poorly ventilated spaces, CO can reach dangerous levels, impairing the blood's ability to carry oxygen to vital organs.“Symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion, and, in severe cases, unconsciousness or death,” he said.

The doctors recommend the following safety measures:

– Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors: These devices can provide early warnings of dangerous CO levels.

– Ensure Proper Ventilation: Keep rooms well-ventilated when using gas heaters.

– Regular Maintenance: Regularly inspect and maintain heating appliances to ensure their safety.

– Recognize Symptoms: Be alert to signs of CO poisoning and seek immediate medical attention if they appear.

Medical experts call for

awareness

and preventive actions to safeguard lives during colder months. They said carbon monoxide poisoning is preventable with proper precautions and that reliance on unvented gas heaters should be minimized.

They warn that unvented gas heaters remain a silent threat to public safety. They said the Pandrethan incident should serve as an eye-opener for everyone to prioritise safer heating alternatives and take proactive measures to prevent tragedies caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. Awareness, education and vigilance can save lives during the winter months, they added.

