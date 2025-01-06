Samsung Introduces AI Technology Into Its Tvs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea's is set to enhance its TVs with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features, Azernews reports.

Samsung's Vision AI promises to revolutionize the viewing experience. With Vision AI, viewers will be able to search for information about current broadcasts without interrupting their viewing. The AI will also generate real-time subtitles, translating foreign language content instantly, and create dynamic, personalized background images tailored to the viewer's preferences, offering a more immersive experience.

Moreover, Samsung's Vision AI integrates seamlessly into the SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to monitor their home environment more effectively. The system can provide insights into the behavior of pets, track

the condition of loved ones, and even offer real-time updates about the surroundings. This makes the TV not only a source of entertainment but also a central hub for home management.

These new features will be integrated into a wide range of Samsung TVs, including Neo LED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame models. By merging AI with its diverse TV lineup, Samsung is setting a new standard for smart home integration and personalized entertainment.

The incorporation of Vision AI into everyday devices reflects Samsung's commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation. As smart technologies continue to evolve, the ability of TVs to interact with other devices and provide real-time, personalized services is likely to redefine how consumers engage with their home environments, making it easier and more intuitive to manage everything from entertainment to home automation.

This move underscores Samsung's vision of creating more intelligent and user-friendly devices that go beyond the traditional TV experience.