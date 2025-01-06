Samsung Introduces AI Technology Into Its Tvs
By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korea's Samsung Electronics is set to enhance its TVs with
cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features,
Azernews reports.
Samsung's Vision AI technology promises to revolutionize the
viewing experience. With Vision AI, viewers will be able to search
for information about current broadcasts without interrupting their
viewing. The AI will also generate real-time subtitles, translating
foreign language content instantly, and create dynamic,
personalized background images tailored to the viewer's
preferences, offering a more immersive experience.
Moreover, Samsung's Vision AI integrates seamlessly into the
SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to monitor their home
environment more effectively. The system can provide insights into
the behavior of pets, track
the condition of loved ones, and even offer real-time updates
about the surroundings. This makes the TV not only a source of
entertainment but also a central hub for home management.
These new features will be integrated into a wide range of
Samsung TVs, including Neo LED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame models.
By merging AI with its diverse TV lineup, Samsung is setting a new
standard for smart home integration and personalized
entertainment.
The incorporation of Vision AI into everyday devices reflects
Samsung's commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation. As
smart technologies continue to evolve, the ability of TVs to
interact with other devices and provide real-time, personalized
services is likely to redefine how consumers engage with their home
environments, making it easier and more intuitive to manage
everything from entertainment to home automation.
This move underscores Samsung's vision of creating more
intelligent and user-friendly devices that go beyond the
traditional TV experience.
