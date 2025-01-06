Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Higher

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange's main closed higher on Monday, gaining 34.87 points to reach 12,104.69 points, with trading volumes valued at SAR 6.4 billion.

The number of shares traded reached 401 million, with shares of 137 companies rising in value, while shares of 94 companies declined.

Meanwhile, the parallel index, Nomu, closed lower, dropping 190.29 points to settle at 30,864.09 points, with trading volumes valued at SAR 62 million. The number of shares traded exceeded 3 million.