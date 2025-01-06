Dell Transforms AI PC Portfolio For Anywhere Productivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New, simplified PC portfolio delivers modern designs, long battery life and enhanced AI performance

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell reveals a new AI PC portfolio built for personal and professional computing. From sleek laptops to powerful workstations and versatile desktops, Dell's new AI PC lineup lets you collaborate, create and drive productivity no matter the location. And now it's easier than ever to find the right device with our new AI PCs unified under the Dell brand.

Dell Pro 14 Premium

New Dell branding introduces three PC categories

New Dell branding introduces three PC categories and tiers

Dell Pro 14 and Dell Pro 16

Dell Pro Max 16

Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1

The new Dell Pro Plus portfolio

SOURCE Dell Technologies

