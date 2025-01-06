Tunisia’S Inflation Eases To 7% In 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia registered inflation of 7% in 2024, according to the consumer price released on Monday (6) by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In 2023, prices had risen by 9.3% compared to the previous year. According to data from the INS published by state news agency TAP , inflation in December last year was 6.2%, slowing down from 6.6% in November.

One of the main reasons for the easing of inflation, according to the INS, was the lower pressure exerted on food prices, although they were still rising. Throughout the year, food items increased by 7.2%. They also rose by 7.2% in December compared to November, at a slower pace than the 8.5% increase recorded in November compared to October.

Leading price increases of food items were lamb meat (21.3%), poultry (19.7%), dried fruits (14.8%), vegetables (14.3%), and fish (12.8%). On the other hand, the prices of oils decreased by 8.3%.

Last year, manufactured goods recorded an increase of 6.1%, mainly driven by a 9.7% rise in the prices of clothing and footwear and a 7.8% increase in cleaning products. In services, the expansion was 5.4% for the year, influenced primarily by the group of restaurants, cafes, and hotels, which alone recorded an inflation rate of 11.7%.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

