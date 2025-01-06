Lesotho Bans Egg Imports

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

LOCAL egg producers have hailed a decision by the to ban the importation of eggs into the country.

The ban became effective from Wednesday this week.

The of and Food Security, Thabo Mofosi, told thepost that the decision was taken"following the availability and adequate of eggs by local egg producers".

“There will be full measures put in place to ensure that all districts are supplied with enough eggs,” Mofosi said.

He said the ban will help boost the local egg production.

The minister said they hope to see steady progress by local egg suppliers.

Mofosi said the decision to ban egg imports was made to facilitate market access for locally produced eggs as supported by the Agricultural Marketing Regulations of 1969.

However, they are aware of the complaints by some Basotho that the country does not have the capacity to supply enough eggs

“Therefore as the ministry we will enforce the regulations on the importation of eggs to protect the local agriculture sector,” he said.

Lintle Matela, from Matsoso Poultry Market, said the move by the government is highly appreciated because the imported eggs posed unfair competition for the local farmers.

“We are ready to adequately satisfy the local market with quality eggs,” Matela said.

“We regard the ministry's announcement as an opportunity to enhance our businesses while contributing to national food security,” she said.

She said business has been hard because the local communities do not buy their eggs but rather they buy imported eggs in the supermarkets

“Our eggs sometimes gather dust for almost a month without being bought,” Matela said.

Another egg producer, None Mokitimi of Mobung Poultry farm, said he is skeptical of the government's truthfulness because in the past the announcement was made but eggs kept being imported.

“The eggs would still be allowed into the country from South Africa,” Mokitimi said.

“We hope that the ministry is really serious about this ban,” he said.

He said their eggs are not being bought and they do not have a local market

Selebalo Motsie, a marketing officer from Moeti Egg Circle, said the announcement came at the right time because they fought for the ban of egg importation way back in 2023 to 2024.

However, the ministry did not take the plea into consideration, he said.

“Finally, the government has listened to our pleas,” Motsie said.

Motsie said their businesses were struggling.

“With this opportunity, we are hoping to produce quality eggs for our communities,” he said

He said competitors from South Africa forced them to sell eggs at uncompetitive prices.

Nyakallo Pokocho, the District Agricultural Officer (DAO) in Qacha's Nek, said the ban on egg importation will not have a big effect in the district.

“This is because we are already buying eggs from farmers in the district,” Pokocho said.

