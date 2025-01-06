Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER) Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Services (ANSER), a leader specializing in innovative and actionable solutions to the complex national security challenges facing our nation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Shaw as the company's new Chief Officer (CFO).

Shaw joins ANSER with over thirty years of experience in finance and leadership roles in the contracting industry. Prior to joining ANSER, he served as CFO at Ventera Corporation, where he was instrumental in driving financial strategies, enhancing operational efficiencies, and transforming the overall financial operations.

In his new role, Shaw will oversee all aspects of ANSER's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, contracts, proposal pricing, and program advisory functions. He will also play a key role in shaping the company's financial strategy and driving business growth in the coming years.

"I am honored to join ANSER and work alongside such a talented leadership team," said Shaw. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and helping to position it for long-term growth."

ANSER is committed to delivering strong financial performance, operational excellence, and sustainable value creation. With the addition of Shaw, the company is well positioned to navigate the evolving financial landscape and capitalize on new opportunities for growth.

ANSER was established in 1958 as a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to provide objective, independent analysis and advice to government agencies tasked with protecting and advancing U.S. national security interests. The company has long-standing partnerships with U.S. government clients, where their employees serve as analysts, subject matter experts, and project managers in a multitude of disciplines that impact national security, including program management and governance, knowledge management and digital solutions, mission assurance and continuity of operations, systems engineering and integration, and training support.

