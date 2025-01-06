Feit Electric And LIFX Illuminate 2025 With Next-Gen Lighting Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unveiling four innovative products that blend functionality, smart and design to transform home and workspaces

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFX , the renowned smart lighting company and its parent company, Feit Electric , are introducing four new lighting products at CES. From Feit's Vista Skylight LED Fixtures and Katalyst Collection of ceiling fixtures to LIFX's futuristic Smart Oval SuperColor Ceiling Light and the Luna Smart Lamp , these new additions offer unmatched versatility, customization, and simplicity, available exclusively at The Home Depot.

LIFX is set to impress with the 13 in. x 26 in. Smart Oval SuperColor Ceiling Light. Boasting advanced Polychrome technology with 120 color zones, customizable dual lighting modes, and seamless smart home integration, this stylish ceiling light transforms any room into a dynamic canvas. Consumers can create stunning gradients, flickering flames, fluffy clouds, or golden sunsets, all seamlessly controlled via voice commands, smart scheduling, or LIFX's intuitively designed app. Available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot for $149.99 in February 2025.

Complementing the Smart Oval SuperColor Ceiling Light is the LIFX Luna Smart Lamp – a compact, versatile powerhouse perfect for desks, nightstands or wall displays. Featuring the same vibrant technology as its ceiling light counterparts, it includes 26 controllable color zones and up to 1000 lumens of brightness that can fill any room or create a cozy atmosphere. And thanks to cutting-edge, device-binding technology, the four built-in buttons can seamlessly control the Luna and any other LIFX or Matter-enabled devices, even without an internet connection. Matter integration ensures compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, making the Luna not just a smart lamp, but a focal point to grow your smart home. Available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot for $69.99 later this year.

“LIFX smart lighting is known for its rich colors and versatility. In the new year, we're taking that further with next-level home upgrades everyone should experience,” said Mark Hollands, chief technology officer of LIFX.“Give these new smart lights a try, and you'll see how they elevate your spaces into dynamic, expressive environments, offering limitless creativity and convenience.”

Enhancing Feit Electric's robust lighting portfolio, the Vista Skylight LED Fixtures are designed to mimic the look of a skylight to create a sunny outdoor feel in any space. The fixtures come in three options-8 in. Canless Downlights for minimal aesthetics, 2x2 ft. Troffers for commercial spaces and sleek flush mount panels for those seeking modern, low-profile lighting solutions. Users can easily switch the mood of the light with MultiMode technology by toggling an existing wall switch to get an energizing skylight, balanced white light, or a relaxing light that looks like the evening sky indoors.

Then, there's the Katalyst Collection, a testament to Feit Electric's continued commitment to providing high-quality, adaptable lighting solutions. With three lighting modes (Area Light, Area + LED Downlight and Night Uplight) and five selectable downlight color temperatures ranging from 2700K - 5000K lumens, homeowners can seamlessly transition between cooking, working, and relaxing via a standard wall switch.

“We designed our Vista Skylight LED Fixtures and Katalyst Collection to offer robust customization with the utmost ease simplifying the experience for users within a beautiful design,” said Brian Halliwell, vice-president of business development of Feit Electric.“Our expanded portfolio empowers users to craft an ideal ambiance for any occasion, while fine-tuning their spaces to reflect their personality and needs-transforming any room into a personalized, stress-free haven.”

Available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot , Feit Electric's Katalyst Collection fixtures start at $99.97 in matte black. The Vista Skylight LED Fixtures will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced.

Attending CES? Don't miss Feit Electric and LIFX at Pepcom on January 6. For more information about modern, adaptable and energy-efficient smart lighting solutions from LIFX, visit LIFX.com , and Feit Electric, visit .



About LIFX

Recently acquired by Feit Electric, LIFX is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX has established itself as a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, offering a wide range of connected lighting products designed to enhance homes and lifestyles worldwide. For more information, visit .

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes and configurations. For more information, visit , and follow us on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Kara Mikulka

...

949-285-0088

