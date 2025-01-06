ACM Technologies, Inc., Announces Acquisition Of Nectron International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ben LinCORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ACM Technologies, Inc., a leading wholesale distributor of OEM and compatible ink and toner cartridges, is proud to announce the of Nectron International, a pioneering distributor in the imaging supplies industry.This strategic acquisition solidifies ACM Technologies' position as a leader in the compatible cartridge space and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service, product variety, and value to our reseller partners.Nectron International, with its 40+ years of experience, has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability in the imaging supplies market. Their dedication to exceptional customer service and robust portfolio of compatible and remanufactured imaging products aligns seamlessly with ACM Technologies' mission to provide resellers with the tools and products they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace."This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ACM Technologies' growth strategy," said Ben Lin, president, ACM Technologies. "We are excited to welcome Nectron International's team and expertise into our organization. Together, we will strengthen our combined offerings and ensure our customers continue to receive the industry-leading support they've come to expect."Integrating Nectron International's operations, including its talented team of experienced employees, will expand ACM Technologies' distribution capabilities and enhance its ability to serve a broader customer base with an even more diverse range of products. ACM Technologies' nationwide coverage, supported by four strategically located shipping facilities in Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, and New York, ensures ground shipping to most U.S. locations in two days or less.Nectron's president, Mark Kardoush, states: "Ben and ACM's talented and dedicated management team, along with their investment in advanced technology, multiple nationwide distribution centers, and extensive aftermarket and OEM product mix, was the clear choice in the strategic acquisition of Nectron International. Nectron's extensive customer base will benefit greatly from the absolute best customer experience."As the ink and toner industry evolves, ACM Technologies remains at the forefront of innovation, continually exploring new solutions and growth opportunities. This acquisition underscores ACM Technologies' ongoing commitment to the industry and its forward-looking vision for the future.ACM Technologies and Nectron International will work closely during integration to ensure a seamless transition for customers and partners. For any questions, ACM Technologies and Nectron customers can contact their account executive for more details.About ACM Technologies, Inc.ACM Technologies, Inc. is a national distributor of OEM and compatible parts, supplies, and equipment. In addition, ACM also distributes one of the largest assortments of remanufactured and compatible laser cartridges in the industry. Established in 1989, ACM Technologies offers the most comprehensive selection of imaging supplies in the business equipment industry. With multiple distribution centers in the U.S., ACM Technologies promises high product availability, fast shipping times, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit our website or our LinkedIn company page.About Nectron International, Inc.Founded in 1980 and located in Sugar Land, Texas, Nectron International was one of the nation's largest distributors of high-quality compatible imaging supplies. With over 40 years of industry knowledge, Nectron earned a reputation for providing exceptional customer service with a wide range of products, including impact and thermal ribbons and inkjet and toner cartridges as its core product mix.

