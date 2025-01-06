Institute For Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025-2026 Class Of Rising Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Program recognizes and cultivates leading talent in the alternative investments industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) announced their 2025-2026 class of IPA Rising Leaders.

This prestigious program is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of leaders within the alternative investments by providing practical industry education, leadership development, and mentorship. As Rising Leaders, participants gain the skills, insights, and connections needed to excel in the evolving world of alternative investments.

"I am thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals as the next class of IPA Rising Leaders," said Anya Coverman, IPA President & CEO. "Their expertise and dedication reflect the bright future of the alternative investments industry, and I am eager to see them grow while fostering meaningful connections with our members."

The 2025-2026 IPA Rising Leaders are:



Ryan Bauer , Head of Enterprise RIA and Alternatives Consultants, DWS

Margo Black , Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Product Management, Forum Investment Group

Abby Bowden , Vice President, Product Specialist, Stockbridge Capital Group

Seth Cadan , Principal, Ares Management

Elizabeth Carrane , Associate, Global Wealth, Core Spaces

Jessica Correnti , Senior Vice President, National Accounts, Capital Square

Jason Cross , Managing Director, Capital Markets & Head of Investor Relations, Redbrick LMD

Dana Dauletbayeva , Senior Director, Hines

Joseph Flannery , Director, Apollo

Sydney Friedman , Principal, Investor Services, Blackstone

Michael Gordon , Executive Director, J.P. Morgan

Micah Jordan , Senior Director, National Accounts, NexPoint

Andrew Korz , Executive Director, Investment Research, FS Investments

Tony Linderson , Senior Associate, Fund Operations-Partner Solutions Group, CIM Group

Patrick T. Quinn , General Counsel, CION Investments

Christopher Rodzen , Senior Vice President, National Account Manager, LaSalle Investment Management

Scott Street , Senior Vice President, Operations and Due Diligence, Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Paul Tarantino , Vice President, HPS Investment Partners

Nick Tiemeyer , Vice President of Wealth Alternatives Product, Nuveen

Alexandra Marie Winrow , Vice President, Product Specialist, Clarion Partners

Colin Andrews , Senior Due Diligence Analyst, Alternative Investments, Independent Financial Group

Eduardo Corona , Due Diligence Manager, WealthForge Securities, LLC

Matthew Doyle , AVP, Alternative Investments Diligence, LPL Financial

Nick Erneston , Due Diligence Analyst, Strategic Financial Alliance

Michael Hennessy , Senior Product Manager, Ameriprise Financial

Jonathon Ranello , Senior Alternative Investment Sales Specialist, Avantax - A Cetera Company

Jingyi Sui , Senior Investment Manager Research Analyst, Edward Jones

Sabrina Atkins , Securities Associate, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Michael Dvoracek , Associate, Baker & McKenzie LLP

Jared Hagen , Vice President, XA Investments

David Holden , Director of Cash Management and Tax, Vistra USA

Jack Kearney , Director, Research, Snyder Kearney, LLC

Michael Lobie , Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Adam Marshall , Senior Associate, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Katherine Morrow , Associate, Alston & Bird LLP

Zach Nolan , Senior Vice President, Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc.

Julie Olsen , Manager, FactRight, LLC

Lauren Passarelli , Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Development, CAIS Giovanni Trovarelli , Business Development, SS&C Technologies

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

