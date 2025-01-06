Institute For Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025-2026 Class Of Rising Leaders
Program recognizes and cultivates leading talent in the alternative investments industry
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) announced their 2025-2026 class of IPA Rising Leaders.
This prestigious program is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of leaders within the alternative investments industry by providing practical industry education, leadership development, and mentorship. As Rising Leaders, participants gain the skills, insights, and connections needed to excel in the evolving world of alternative investments.
"I am thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals as the next class of IPA Rising Leaders," said Anya Coverman, IPA President & CEO. "Their expertise and dedication reflect the bright future of the alternative investments industry, and I am eager to see them grow while fostering meaningful connections with our members."
The 2025-2026 IPA Rising Leaders are:
Ryan Bauer , Head of Enterprise RIA and Alternatives Consultants, DWS
Margo Black , Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Product Management, Forum Investment Group
Abby Bowden , Vice President, Product Specialist, Stockbridge Capital Group
Seth Cadan , Principal, Ares Management
Elizabeth Carrane , Associate, Global Wealth, Core Spaces
Jessica Correnti , Senior Vice President, National Accounts, Capital Square
Jason Cross , Managing Director, Capital Markets & Head of Investor Relations, Redbrick LMD
Dana Dauletbayeva , Senior Director, Hines
Joseph Flannery , Director, Apollo
Sydney Friedman , Principal, Investor Services, Blackstone
Michael Gordon , Executive Director, J.P. Morgan
Micah Jordan , Senior Director, National Accounts, NexPoint
Andrew Korz , Executive Director, Investment Research, FS Investments
Tony Linderson , Senior Associate, Fund Operations-Partner Solutions Group, CIM Group
Patrick T. Quinn , General Counsel, CION Investments
Christopher Rodzen , Senior Vice President, National Account Manager, LaSalle Investment Management
Scott Street , Senior Vice President, Operations and Due Diligence, Griffin Capital Company, LLC
Paul Tarantino , Vice President, HPS Investment Partners
Nick Tiemeyer , Vice President of Wealth Alternatives Product, Nuveen
Alexandra Marie Winrow , Vice President, Product Specialist, Clarion Partners
Colin Andrews , Senior Due Diligence Analyst, Alternative Investments, Independent Financial Group
Eduardo Corona , Due Diligence Manager, WealthForge Securities, LLC
Matthew Doyle , AVP, Alternative Investments Diligence, LPL Financial
Nick Erneston , Due Diligence Analyst, Strategic Financial Alliance
Michael Hennessy , Senior Product Manager, Ameriprise Financial
Jonathon Ranello , Senior Alternative Investment Sales Specialist, Avantax - A Cetera Company
Jingyi Sui , Senior Investment Manager Research Analyst, Edward Jones
Sabrina Atkins , Securities Associate, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
Michael Dvoracek , Associate, Baker & McKenzie LLP
Jared Hagen , Vice President, XA Investments
David Holden , Director of Cash Management and Tax, Vistra USA
Jack Kearney , Director, Research, Snyder Kearney, LLC
Michael Lobie , Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Adam Marshall , Senior Associate, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Katherine Morrow , Associate, Alston & Bird LLP
Zach Nolan , Senior Vice President, Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc.
Julie Olsen , Manager, FactRight, LLC
Lauren Passarelli , Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Development, CAIS
Giovanni Trovarelli , Business Development, SS&C Technologies
About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.
