عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RUBIS: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31/12/2024


1/6/2025 11:45:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 6 January 2025, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF voting RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH financial MARKETS AUTHORITY

Date Class of shares Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
31 December 2024 Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25) 		103,204,251 103,204,251 102,916,762



Contact

RUBIS – Legal department

Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment

  • RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/12/2024

MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109059810


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search