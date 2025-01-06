RUBIS: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31/12/2024
Date
1/6/2025 11:45:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 6 January 2025, 5:45 pm
INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF voting RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH financial MARKETS AUTHORITY
| Date
| Class of shares
| Number of shares
| Number of theoretical voting rights
| Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
| 31 December 2024
| Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25)
| 103,204,251
| 103,204,251
| 102,916,762
| Contact
| RUBIS – Legal department
| Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/12/2024
