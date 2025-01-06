TAIYO YUDEN Realizes A Metal Power Inductor As Thin As 0.33 Mm

Mass production of this products began at our subsidiary, WAKAYAMA TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Inami-cho, Hidaka-gun, Wakayama Prefecture), in December 2024. Samples are available for 50 yen per unit.

Technology Background

As smartphones, AR/VR glasses, and wearable devices are equipped with higher-performance processors, more sensors, multiple cameras, and higher-capacity batteries for sophistication, electronic components used in them need to be smaller and thinner.

In particular, smartphones are requiring thinner electronic components, due to the trend towards foldable devices that combine large screens and smaller sizes, as well as the adoption of multi-layered circuit boards. On the other hand, wearable devices, such as AR/VR glasses, TWS devices, and smart watches, require smaller, lighter, and thinner components to achieve a thin profile and comfortable fit.

To address these needs, TAIYO YUDEN has been expanding its lineup in the MCOILTM LSCN series of multilayer metal power inductors which use metallic magnetic materials with high DC saturation characteristics, and provide superior characteristics for achieving miniaturization and thinness. With our latest upgrade, we have commercialized the "LSCND1005CCTR47MH," which achieves a thickness of 0.33 mm for a metal power inductor by utilizing the strengths of our multilayer process technology.

This product will be on display at CES 2025, which takes place from January 7, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

In response to market needs, we will continue to expand and improve our product lineup with higher performance and reliability.

■ Application

For use as choke coils for power supply circuits in wearable devices such as smartphones, AR/VR glasses, TWS devices, and smart watches.

■ Characteristics