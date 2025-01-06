Riskified Joins Forces With Appriss

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) shares gained Monday, a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, and Appriss Retail, a top provider of return and claim authorization solutions, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership set to transform the retail landscape. This innovative collaboration aims to address the growing challenges of omnichannel fraud and abuse by integrating comprehensive data on consumer shopping patterns throughout the entire customer journey - both in physical stores and online. From checkout to post-fulfillment, this initiative will deliver real-time protection for retailers across all channels, ensuring a secure and seamless shopping experience for their customers.

“In today's rapidly evolving retail landscape,” reads this morning's news release,“ensuring a seamless in-store and online customer experience while safeguarding against returns fraud is paramount. Through this partnership, Riskified and Appriss Retail can leverage their combined data and expertise to deliver a solution that significantly enhances merchants' ability to prevent fraud and policy abuse consistently across all channels, whether online or in-store, from purchase to return.

“By joining forces, the two companies have one of the most comprehensive views of consumer behavior available to the retail industry, providing an unparalleled resource for combating retail fraud and abuse.”

Riskified and Appriss Retail are committed to pioneering smart solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern retail. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, these industry leaders are setting a new standard in fraud prevention.

RSKD shares took on 4.5 cents to $4.87.

