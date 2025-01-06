AISUM Unveils AEDI: A New Game In Ai As A Service World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This image highlights AISUM's AEDI technology, showcasing its advanced AI-driven image and scene matching capabilities to enhance publisher and advertiser success.

AISUM's sleek and modern logo represents its innovative AI-driven solutions, bridging and creativity to empower publishers and advertisers globally.

Showcasing AISUM's AEDI technology, this GIF demonstrates dynamic content delivery and seamless user engagement through advanced AI-driven personalization.

AEDI serves as an A.I. portal for outlets and brands, turning high-traffic content into precise, privacy-focused ad spaces, boosting traffic and revenue.

DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AISUM Launches AEDI: A Transformative AI Solution for Publishers and AdvertisersAISUM is proud to introduce AEDI, an advanced AI-driven platform that bridges the gap between media outlets and advertisers. Designed to enhance engagement, revenue, and user trust, AEDI seamlessly integrates relevant advertising into content without compromising privacy or user experience.Enhancing Revenue Opportunities Through AI InnovationAEDI employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze article images and match them with relevant advertisements in under 0.0016 seconds. This precision transforms publishers' high-traffic pages into effective ad spaces while maintaining the integrity of the content.For instance, AEDI's image analysis can pair articles on musicians with streaming platforms or align travel articles featuring beaches with tailored ads for resorts. By offering a non-intrusive approach, AEDI balances reader engagement and revenue generation, benefiting both publishers and advertisers.Track Record of Success Across South KoreaWith a proven impact history, AEDI has collaborated with over 200 publishers and 400 brands, executing over 6,000 campaigns and achieving an average Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) of over 650%. After its success in South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, AEDI is now poised to bring its capabilities to the U.S. market, offering media outlets and advertisers a powerful tool for growth.Driving Value Across Key SectorsAEDI's versatility makes it an asset for various industries:E-Commerce & Retail: Drives conversions through product visibility in relevant content.Fashion & Lifestyle: Enhances engagement with ads tied to celebrity styles and trends.Travel & Hospitality: Matches travel content with destination-specific promotions.Entertainment & Media: Aligns ads with cultural and entertainment trends.Health & Wellness: Supports trusted messaging in fitness and wellness articles.Aligning with Publisher and Advertiser GoalsBy respecting user privacy and integrating seamlessly into publisher systems, AEDI has demonstrated its ability to boost revenue by up to 20% within months. Its scalability and precision offer a sustainable approach to navigating today's competitive advertising landscape.AISUM's expansion into the U.S. brings an opportunity for publishers and advertisers to adopt AEDI's innovative solutions, promoting engagement and mutual growth while adhering to values of trust and inclusivity.

