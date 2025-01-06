Largest Technology Exhibition Of Year CES 2025 Open In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
From January 7 to January 10, 2025, the largest technology
exhibition of the year, CES 2025, will take place in Las Vegas,
Azernews reports.
Guests from more than 160 countries will participate in CES
2025. Last year, the event attracted over 138,000 visitors and more
than 4,300 exhibitors. This year, even more participants are
expected, underscoring the growing interest in innovation and
technological advancements.
Key areas of focus at CES 2025 include artificial intelligence,
robotics, wearable devices, digital healthcare, transportation
technologies, cybersecurity, and beauty and fashion technologies.
Leading companies are expected to unveil cutting-edge developments
that could transform the daily lives of millions of people.
For example, NVIDIA plans to showcase a series of presentations
featuring its latest products and technologies, including the
next-generation GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards, as well as
advances in artificial intelligence and robotics.
Intel has also announced its participation at CES 2025, where
the company is expected to introduce the new Arrow Lake family of
desktop processors and devices powered by Core Ultra chips.
According to Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA), more than 300 conference sessions
will be held at the exhibition, discussing trends that will shape
the future of innovation. CES 2025 promises to serve as a platform
for setting the technological agenda for the coming years.
CES is traditionally a space where the world's leading brands
showcase their achievements, establish new partnerships, and
exchange ideas, playing a crucial role in advancing technology and
improving quality of life globally.
In addition, this year's CES is expected to highlight the
continued intersection of technology and sustainability, with many
companies focusing on green innovations and eco-friendly solutions,
further emphasizing the role of tech in addressing global
challenges.
