HMPV Cases Rise To 3 In India

NEW DELHI: The number of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases rose to three in India on Monday after one more case, a two-month-old infant, was detected in the country's western state of Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, two cases, a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant, were confirmed in the southern state of Karnataka.

Confirming the HMPV case in Gujarat, the state's Rushikesh Patel said that the 2-month-old infant had arrived from the neighboring state of Rajasthan.

In response to the detection of three HMPV cases in the country, necessary health preparedness measures have been initiated in the national capital Delhi.