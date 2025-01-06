Raging Rhino Capital Corp. Announces Delay To Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raging Rhino Capital Corp. (RRCC.P: TSX-V) (the“Company”) announces that it was granted an extension by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies and the TSX Venture Exchange, to the period in which it would be required to hold its Annual General Meeting for the year 2024 (the " AGM "). The Company must now hold the AGM by March 31, 2025. The Company's management determined that extending the period in which it may hold the AGM was in the best interest of its shareholders so as its audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024, which were filed on SEDAR+ on December 24, 2024, could be presented to the shareholders at the AGM.

The Company has now set an AGM date of March 11, 2025. Documents in respect of such AGM will be mailed to shareholders and will be posted to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at on or around February 18, 2025.

About Raging Rhino Capital Corp.

The Company is a capital pool company (“CPC”) within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company proposes to identify and evaluate business and assets with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies.

For further information contact:

Michael B. Harrison, CEO

Telephone: 778-928-6973

Email: ...

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

