Enemy Attempts To Destroy Crossing Over Oskil River In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked a crossing over the Oskil River in the Kupiansk district at night.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night, the enemy attempted to destroy the civilian infrastructure, the crossing from the left (of Oskol - ed.) to the right bank, which complicated the delivery of humanitarian aid and evacuation operations. We are currently working to restore it. However, this work is ongoing, as the enemy is trying to disrupt our logistics almost every day,” said Syniehubov.

The overall situation remains unchanged. It is tense, the shelling does not stop, said Andriy Kanashevych, head of the Kupiansk district military administration, on Suspilne TV channel.

“The shelling attacks are taking place along the entire contact line, from Dvorichna to Kruhliakivka. In the morning, Kindrashivka came under fire, presumably artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Yesterday, they [Russian forces] dropped guided aerial bombs in the areas of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka and Osynove, all of which are located in the Kupiansk city territorial community,” informed Kanashevych.

He also noted that the enemy is actively using FPV drones.

"The most concerning issue is that approximately 1,660 residents of Kurylivka, Kindrashivka, and Kupiansk communities remain on the left bank of the Oskol River," Kanashevych stated.

He also confirmed that evacuation efforts are underway from the most hazardous settlements, with the involvement of military personnel.

"In the case of Petropavlivka, the distance to the front line is approximately one kilometer. Kruhliakivka and Kolisnykivka are the settlements that are actually the frontline and where the enemy is constantly trying to carry out assault operations. These settlements require the most extensive evacuation measures,” said Kanashevych.

As reported, on January 3, a 56-year-old man was injured in the Dvorichna community of Kupiansk district as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Photo credit: wikimedia