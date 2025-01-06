Luxury Redefined: 2020 At Providence Elevates Huntsville Living

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to bring this level of luxury and comfort to Huntsville," said Marc Weil, Managing Partner of the development. "2020 at Providence redefines apartment living, blending exceptional design and quality with an unparalleled lifestyle experience."

Architectural Excellence Meets Unmatched Living

With a timeless, Southern-traditional design, 2020 at Providence combines elegance and modern living. Residents can choose from 12 distinct floor plans with features such as:



Designed for Privacy: Sound-Resistant Living in Every Unit

Quartz countertops with ceramic tile backsplashes

Stainless steel appliances

Private balconies

Smart home technology Wood plank-style flooring

RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES

2020 at Providence provides residents with a lifestyle that mirrors the luxury and elegance of a five-star resort.

North Tower Highlights



Rooftop Pool & Lounge: Private cabanas and sun decks with breathtaking views.

Fitness Center: State-of-the-art equipment, group classes, and personal training. Sky Room: Elegant gathering spaces for events and remote work.

South Tower Features



On-site co-working and conference rooms.

Resident courtyard with grilling stations, fire pits, and a bocce ball court. Game room with a golf simulator and pet-friendly amenities.

DYNAMIC RETAIL & DINING OPTIONS

With approximately 23,000 square feet of retail space, 2020 at Providence introduces a vibrant mix of dining and shopping to the community. Key tenants include:



Starbucks Cafe (Now Open)

Society Salon

Providence Wine Bar

Dolce Amóre Italian Restaurant

Whitt's Frozen Custard

Cajun Roux Loona's Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

A Strategic Location for Professionals

Situated near major employers such as NASA, SpaceX, and Redstone Arsenal, and benefiting from Delta Airlines' new nonstop service to NYC in April 2025, 2020 at Providence is perfectly positioned for remote and hybrid professionals.

HUNTSVILLE: A THRIVING MARKET

As Alabama's fastest-growing city, Huntsville's booming aerospace, biotech, and defense industries continue to attract affluent professionals.

2020 at Providence answers the demand for high-end housing with convenience, luxury, and community at its core.

For leasing inquiries or more information, visit

2020Providence or call 256-914-4313.

