Egyptian PM Reviews New Sphinx City Development Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly met on Sunday to discuss the progress of development plans for New Sphinx City. Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, and Ahmed Moussa, Deputy Head of the New Urban Communities Authority for Planning and Projects, also attended the meeting.

Madbouly emphasised the diverse land uses proposed within the strategic plan for New Sphinx City, including agricultural, residential, industrial, investment, and logistics areas. He noted the city's proximity to key infrastructure, such as Sphinx International Airport, regional road networks, modern transport networks and stations, and various tourism and industrial projects in the surrounding area.

During the meeting, El-Sherbiny presented the detailed strategic plan for New Sphinx City, which is divided into five sectors with a total area exceeding 73,000 acres. The plan incorporates various land uses, including residential, agricultural-residential, industrial, logistics, regional service, and investment areas. El-Sherbiny stated that the general plan for several sectors, along with associated developmental projects and activities, has been approved.

The Minister of Housing also addressed the legalisation of land ownership in New Sphinx City and the measures being taken to regularise land status. He further discussed ongoing infrastructure projects, including progress in the road, water, and electricity sectors, which aim to expedite the city's overall development.

New Sphinx City is characterised by its blend of urban development and large-scale agricultural reclamation. It is considered a promising location for strategic and economic projects and is a priority for state development. The city is also designed as a fourth-generation urban centre, aiming to attract both investment and residents due to its advantageous location and extensive agricultural land.

The city is situated between the governorates of Cairo, Monufia, and Giza, near the 6th of October City and a few kilometres from Sheikh Zayed City. Its proximity to notable sites, such as the Egyptian Museum, the Pyramids, and Sphinx International Airport, adds to its tourist and economic value.

New Sphinx City is strategically located within a network of key roads, including the Regional Ring Road, the Middle Ring Road, the Tahya Misr Axis, the Rod El Farag Axis, and the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road.

The city was previously at risk of becoming an unplanned settlement due to informal land occupation. However, the state intervened by creating a comprehensive city plan, regularising the status of agricultural land owners, and improving infrastructure. These actions are occurring alongside the establishment of a modern urban community intended to be comparable to the New Administrative Capital in its region.

The government has divided New Sphinx City into residential and commercial zones, reflecting its large area and strategic location between key governorates and near important sites. The development will be implemented in phases to ensure the resolution of land ownership issues, the completion of essential infrastructure, and the provision of services.

New Sphinx City is planned to be a major residential draw, particularly given the population density in Greater Cairo and the Delta region. The city is one of 14 smart, fourth-generation cities created to attract residents. It is also expected to feature several tourism and entertainment projects, owing to its proximity to Sphinx International Airport, Wadi El Natrun, and the Pyramids area.



