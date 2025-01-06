Saudi Arabia delivers additional aid plane to Syria

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Saudi Arabia dispatched another relief aircraft to Syria as part of an ongoing air bridge established to provide assistance following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s last month.



The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the aircraft carried food, medical supplies, and shelter materials, though the exact amounts were not specified.



The humanitarian flight, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, took off from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and landed at Damascus airport.



According to SPA, the initiative aims "to alleviate the difficult conditions faced by the Syrian people and is part of the kingdom's ongoing support for friendly and brotherly nations during crises and hardships."



This marks the sixth aid plane sent by Saudi Arabia to Damascus within a week as part of the air bridge established for Syria.



SPA also noted that Saudi assistance to Syrians between 2011 and the end of 2024 totaled approximately USD857 million.



Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition forces seized control of Damascus on December 8, ending decades of his family’s governance.

