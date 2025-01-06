China Hits 3-Mo. Lows

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Monday as investors assessed business activity figures from several key economies in the region.

Markets in Japan returned from holiday Monday, with the 225 collapsing 587.49 points, or 1.5%, to 39,307.05.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng let go of 71.98 points, or 0.4%, to 19,688.29.

Separately, Hong Kong's PMI declined in December compared to the month before.

On the other hand, South Korea's Kospi was up sharply.

Political uncertainty continues to grip the country, with the country's head of presidential security service reportedly saying over the weekend he could not comply with efforts to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol.

A bid to arrest Yoon on grounds of insurrection last Friday failed after investigators were locked in a standoff with presidential security officials.

Australian markets pared gains to trade just above the flatline, ending at 8,257.4

CHINA

The CSI 300 fell 6.19 points, or 0.2%, to 3,768.97.

China's Caixin services purchasing managers' index from S&P Global rose to 52.2 in December - the service sector's fastest expansion since May 2024. China's central bank said over the weekend it would implement a“moderately loose” monetary policy in 2025 as it seeks to boost growth.

In other markets,

In Singapore, the Straits Times index inched ahead 20.01 points, or 0.5%. to 3,821.84

In Korea, the Kospi index grabbed 46.72 points, or 1.9%, to 2,488.64.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index popped 639.41 points, or 2.8%, to 23,547.71.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 inched forward 5.11 points to 13,072.93.

In Australia, the ASX 200 picked up 6.95 points, or 0.1%, to 8,257.45.









MENAFN06012025000212011056ID1109058885