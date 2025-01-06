Arc, A Leading AI Agent Project, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list arc, a leading AI agent project, on Zone and AI Zone. For all CoinW users, the arc/USDT will be officially available for trading on January 4th, 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of arc, we are launching the“arc Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Revolutionizing AI with the ARC Framework

Developed in Rust, Rig is a cutting-edge framework designed to build portable, modular, and lightweight AI agents, marking a significant leap in the capabilities of artificial intelligence. As AI framework-based projects gain momentum, arc stands out as a highly anticipated contender alongside industry leaders like AI16z and Virtuals.

Strong Development Team and Trusted Market Reputation

The development team behind arc, @Playgrounds0x, has built a strong reputation within both Web2 and Web3 communities. The project's core developer, @0thTachi, is recognized for their expertise and contributions to the Rust ecosystem. The Rig framework itself is widely respected within the Rust and large language model (LLM) communities, further enhancing the credibility of arc and ensuring robust development. This has fostered market trust and significantly reduced concerns about project risks.

arc represents a new era of AI innovation by leveraging Solana's high-speed blockchain infrastructure. While the project has yet to officially launch, it is already positioned as one of the key frameworks driving the future of AI-based solutions.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent arc prize pool has been up for grabs from January 4th, 2024, at 14:00 (UTC) to January 16th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About arc

$ARC is a token on the Solana blockchain associated with an AI framework project. It is backed by a framework called "Rig," developed in Rust, designed for building portable, modular, and lightweight AI agents.





