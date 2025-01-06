Akamai Technologies To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Investor Conference Call On Thursday, February 20, At 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Akamai Technologies , (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online,

announced today that the company will hold a call for investors on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations

page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:



U.S. only: (833) 634-5020

International: (412) 902-4238 Password: Akamai Technologies call

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 3157633. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense-in-depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at

akamai

and

akamai/blog , or follow

Akamai Technologies

on

X

and

LinkedIn .