Largest Saudi Company Installs New Solar Panels In Azerbaijan

New solar panels have been installed in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing ACWA Power.

ACWA Power, a leader in the transition and the world's largest private seawater desalination company has installed solar panels at eight sites near the Khizi-Absheron 240-megawatt wind farm, which is currently under construction.

This initiative is aimed at improving the lives of shepherds and farmers in the areas near the villages of Sitalchay and Chayli. These remote areas are not connected to the main power grid, and the newly installed solar panels provide a reliable and sustainable electricity source to these communities.

It is worth noting that solar panels convert sunlight directly into electricity, which can be stored in batteries for later use, offering a more stable and dependable power supply. Photovoltaic systems present a sustainable alternative to provide essential energy services in off-grid regions.